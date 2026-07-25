Patterson Park pool closes for the second time this summer due to vandalism

BALTIMORE — The Patterson Park pool is closed Saturday, July 25, Baltimore Rec and Parks announced.

Rec and Park officials say this closure is due to vandalism.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and encourage you to visit another BCRP pool. Please visit our Aquatics webpage to find the pool location closest to you," officials said.

This is the second time this summer Patterson Park pool has been closed due to vandalism.

It was also closed on June 6 but reopened a day later after the pool underwent an 8 to 12 hour filtration process to ensure water and swim safety.