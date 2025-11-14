Fatal shooting in Federal Hill leaves one dead, police seek information

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in an alley in Federal Hill Thursday night, leaving one man dead and another injured.

Just before 10 p.m., Baltimore police responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers found two men, ages 35 and 37, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, but the 37-year-old man did not survive his injuries.

Although there weren't many witnesses, word about the shooting spread quickly throughout the neighborhood.

"My friends texted me while we were at the bar and we were at Wayward right around the corner and they were like did anybody hear about the shooting just be careful while you're out there," Samantha Facius said.

"That was crazy I think because like while there are shootings around here I have never been that close at the same time of something happening."

The shooting happened half a block away from Wayward Bar, but just a few steps away from Jan Smigo's home.

"We heard about six to eight shots pretty quick succession, didn't sound like automatic or anything but I saw a report about a shot gun and a pistol it sounded more like the pistol from what we heard," Smigo said.

He says although the police response was quick, it is hard knowing someone died.

"It just sucks when this stuff happens and I think for the most part it's people bringing it into our community but yeah it's definitely unsettling," Smigo said.

Facius agrees that the shooting is unsettling, but she says it doesn't make her feel any different about living in the area.

"I'm always aware of my surroundings I'm careful when I am walking at night alone, I try not to do that but I don't think it adds more concern to any city living type situations," Facius said.

Police do not have anyone in custody for the shooting. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

