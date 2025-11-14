1 dead after Federal Hill double shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Federal Hill Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Marshall Street for a report of a shooting.

Police say they found two men — a 37-year-old and a 35-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

The two men were taken to hospitals, but the 37-year-old later died from his injuries.

Homicide Detectives assumed control over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.