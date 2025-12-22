Family of Baltimore Arabber killed by police outraged over apparent decision not to prosecute officers

BALTIMORE — The family of a Baltimore man killed by police this past June is outraged over the Maryland Attorney General's apparent decision to not prosecute the officers involved.

Bilal Abdullah was shot by three BPD officers after he allegedly pulled a gun and fired, striking one officer on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The tragic incident drew criticism from various community organizations, demanding justice for Abdullah's death.

Known as "BJ," Abdullah was a well known neighborhood Arabber, who sold produce from a horse-drawn cart.

Police released body-worn camera footage of the shootout. Graphic footage shows what led to deadly officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore

At the time of the video's release Deputy Commissioner Brian Nadeau said all officers involved had their weapons holstered until a round was fired from Abdullah's gun, which he was previously prohibited from possessing.

In response the officers fired an estimated 38 rounds, killing Abdullah.

Despite a six month investigation, The Peoples Power Assembly is calling the Attorney General's yet-to-be released report, "lazy, inaccurate, and cursory."

"BJ’s family and community refuse to stop seeking justice for their slain loved one," the organization said in a Monday press release.

On Tuesday the group plans to hold a rally near where the deadly shooting occurred.

That's also the same day they anticipate the Attorney General's report to be released.

We've reached out to the Attorney General's Office for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.

