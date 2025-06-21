Crowd marches demanding justice for Bilal Abdullah

BALTIMORE — A crowd of people marched down Pennsylvania Avenue for Bilal Abdullah.

The known Arabber was shot and killed by police earlier this week.

But Abdullah's sister said it didn't have to end that way.

"My brother did not deserve this. No man should experience what my brother had to. Baltimore City Police—we look to them to support and protect us, and they took my brother away. We want justice," she said.

But police gave a different account of what happened Tuesday night.

"The man ran from officers, and a brief struggle ensued when they caught up to him. At some point, the male broke away from an officer pointing the handgun and fired his weapon. An officer was struck in the foot. Multiple officers returned fire, striking the male," Commissioner Richard Worley said.

Louii Bag told WMAR 2 News that the shooting happened near his store, saying he doesn't blame Abdullah for running from police when they stopped him.

"If you scare me, I'm gonna take off running. If you get scared, you're gonna take off running. So it's just the approach they're taking towards us in the streets that we're not liking. Come at us respectfully, and we'll come at you respectfully," Bag said.

He said Abdullah was well known and loved throughout the community, bringing fruits and vegetables to people around West Baltimore for years.

But he told us that Bilal struggled with mental health issues.

"He might've had a problem or two or something like that, but it was never like he wasn't the same man to take care of business, look out for kids, and take care of the community."

Tenecia Brown with the Baltimore Peace Movement believes the problem goes deeper than one shooting.

"A lack of cultural competency in terms of understanding a community and really the history of Baltimore in terms of this space being the epicenter of the uprising and really a lawlessness in policing in America."

People demanded to see the body cam footage; however, there's no word on when that will be released.

The Attorney General's office and BPD will continue to investigate the incident.

