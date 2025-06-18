Suspect involved in Tuesday night shootout with police dies, wounded BPD officer undergoing surgery

BALTIMORE — A man has died after a shootout with Baltimore Police officers Tuesday night.

The unidentified suspect was killed after pulling a gun and shooting an officer in the foot.

According to the department, the wounded officer remains hospitalized, and is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday afternoon.

As of publishing time, the eight-year veteran is listed in fair condition.

The tragic incident occurred near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

RELATED: Officer shot in foot during struggle with armed suspect

Officers patrolling the area tried stopping the suspect, believing he was armed.

The man took off running with officers giving chase.

As police caught up, a struggle ensued, at which point the suspect allegedly shot one officer in the foot.

Three officers returned gunfire hitting the man. He died at Shock Trauma around 11:14pm Tuesday.

The exchange was captured on body-worn camera. Footage is expected to be released in the coming days.

An internal investigation into the officers actions is underway.

