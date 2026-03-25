Elon Musk wanted to dig under Baltimore - The Ravens aren't interested

BALTIMORE — The Ravens have pulled out of a plan to bring an Elon Musk-funded tunnel to Baltimore, leaving the city's spot in a national tunneling competition in question.

Baltimore was one of three cities in the U.S. chosen to receive a new, privately funded underground tunnel for commuters through The Boring Company's Tunnel Vision Challenge. The Ravens had submitted the city's winning application, but the team has since decided to withdraw

The Mayor's office reacted to the decision, "We appreciate that the Ravens are always dreaming big about how to deliver wins for Baltimore. They have been great partners to the City and our region, and we support their decision to withdraw their application.”

We reached out to the Ravens and are waiting to hear back.

The Boring Company announced the winners on X on Tuesday, naming Baltimore, New Orleans, and Dallas as the three finalists out of 487 cities that entered the contest.

The company said all three projects would be fully funded — but only if each proved feasible after a rigorous review process that includes meetings with community leaders, elected officials, and regulators, as well as underground infrastructure inspections and soil testing.

The Boring Company was founded by Musk in 2017 because of his his frustrations with traffic in Los Angeles. The company's goal is to reduce urban congestion by building underground tunnels for electric vehicles.

According to the company's website, several projects are in the works, but the only one currently operational is the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop. The 1.7 mile tunnel opened in April 2021 and was expanded to 2.1 miles in 2024, and has transported more than 3 million passengers through 8 stations using Tesla Vehicles. Clark County and the City of Las Vegas approved an expansion of 68 miles of tunnel and 104 stations. Construction permits were also issued in February for a 13-mile Music City Loop in Nashville.

