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Ed Reed Foundation hosts annual fitness day for Booker T. Washington Middle School students

Ed Reed Foundation hosts fitness day for Baltimore students
Tranise Foster
Ed Reed Foundation hosts fitness day for Baltimore students
Ed Reed Foundation hosts fitness day for Baltimore students
Posted

BALTIMORE — Students at Booker T. Washington Middle School spent the day moving, learning, and training during the Ed Reed Foundation's annual fitness day.

Ed Reed Foundation hosts fitness day for Baltimore students

Ed Reed Foundation hosts fitness day for Baltimore students

Former Ravens players Ed Reed and Brian Hall worked with students through exercise circuits while sharing encouragement and life advice.

Reed says the event is about more than just fitness.

He told students he once sat where they are now and hopes events like this can inspire them to believe in their future.

Reed says the foundation has hosted the event for more than 20 years.

Over 100 students attended fitness day.

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