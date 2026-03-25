East Baltimore fire damages multiple North Broadway rowhomes and leaves one person with minor injuries

A fire in East Baltimore damaged multiple homes and left one person with minor injuries.

WATCH: East Baltimore rowhome fire damages multiple houses and injures one East Baltimore fire damages multiple homes and injures one

Crews were called to North Broadway around 10 this morning. The fire started in a three-story rowhome and spread to at least two homes.

Neighbor Tyree Hearn woke up to smoke and immediately began alerting the other neighbors. He was able to grab his dog and pet snakes before escaping.

"So I ran downstairs, knocked on my neighbor's door to see if his house was on fire. It wasn't, so I got everybody outside. Then I knocked on, uh, the neighbors next door to see if she was OK, and then she just came outside. She was saying, um, the house, the, the fire started in her house," Hearn said.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping families as crews investigate the cause.

One neighbor believes squatters caused the fire and says they are an ongoing problem in the area.

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