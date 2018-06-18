BALTIMORE (WMAR) - A case of discovered skeletal remains has been ruled a homicide, adding to another violent weekend in Baltimore.

On Saturday afternoon, Baltimore Police received a call for service in the 1000 block of N. Payson Street.

Upon their arrival, officers located what they believed to be skeletal remains.

The Medical Examiners Office on Sunday ruled the death a homicide.

Saturday also saw three others killed in two separate shooting incidents that occurred 10 minutes apart. The first call was dispatched at 11 p.m. for the 900 block of Valley Street in the Eastern District. There, a 27-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to the body. He later died at an area hospital. Then at 11:10 p.m., Southwest District officers responded to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue, where two men ages 37 and 21 were found shot. Both died at a local hospital.

Additionally on Saturday, there were four non-fatal shootings resulting in five people being shot, including three within five minutes.

At 1:10 a.m. a 38-year-old man was shot in the 1700 block of W. North Avenue. While investigating that incident, a 44-year-old man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. Investigators believe both men were shot at the same location. Five minutes later a 44-year-old female was shot to the upper body in the 1000 block of Stoddard Court.

Later that afternoon at around 3:30 p.m., a 22-year-old male walked into an area hospital shot to the hand. Detectives believe the incident happened in the 5400 block of York Road.

Eight hours later units patrolling the 2500 block of Harford Road found a 19-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

Early into Fathers Day at 2 a.m. a 31-year-old woman walked into a hospital with a gunshot to the arm. It was determined the incident occurred in the area of Howard and Preston Streets.

Later in the afternoon at around 4:25 p.m. a 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the 1600 block of Montpelier Street.

About three hours thereafter, units responding to the 4200 block of Thayer Court found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

On Monday at Noon, Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh and Interim Baltimore City Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle are expected to meet at City Hall to outline plans on how to combat the increasing crime rate.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.