Baltimore Police investigate two Saturday morning shootings

BALTIMORE (WMAR) - The Baltimore Police are investigating two shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened at about 1:10 a.m. when officers from the Western District were called to the 1700 block of W. North Avenue for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment, but, a short time later, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 44-year-old man being treated for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Investigators believe that both victims were in the 1700 block of W. North Avenue when they were shot.

The second shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. when officers in the Central District were called to the 1000 block of Stoddard Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe that the victim was involved in a dispute just before she was shot.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating both of these shootings, so, if you have any information about either one of them, please call (410) 396-2221 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.