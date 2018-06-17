Three dead in two separate shootings Saturday

The Baltimore Police Department is investigating two Saturday night homicides that took place within a 10 minute span.

The first happened at 11 p.m. when Eastern District officers were called to the 900 block of Valley Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

The second incident happened at 11:10 p.m. when Southwest District officers were called to the 3900 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers found two victims when they arrived to the location.

The first was a 37-year-old man and the second was a 21-year-old woman. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents, so, if you have any information, please call (410) 396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443) 902-4824.

In addition to the above homicides, detectives are also investigating two shootings that happened late Saturday night.

The first happened at 11:30 p.m. when officers that were on patrol found a shooting victim in the 2500 block of Harford Road. The victim, a 19-year-old man that was suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The second incident happened early Sunday, at around 2 a.m., when officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm.

Investigators believe that the shooting took place in the area of Howard and Preston Street and that the woman was involved in a dispute just before the shooting happened.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating both shooting incidents, so anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2221 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.