Dirt bike driver, 37, killed in collision with SUV on Liberty Heights Avenue Tuesday night

BALTIMORE — A crash involving a dirt bike and an SUV leaves a 37-year-old man dead.

The collision happened on Tuesday around 8:49pm in the 3000 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

The 37-year-old man who was driving the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene following the crash.

Crash Team investigators responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

