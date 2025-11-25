Detectives discover man's body after putting out fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A busy Monday night for police homicide investigators in West Baltimore.

Just before 8:30pm a fire broke out in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale Street.

Once flames were extinguished, detectives discovered a man's body behind the building.

For now police are calling the death suspicious.

An autopsy will determine the official cause.

Then, just before 11pm, officers were called to the 900 block of Poplar Grove for a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 29-year-old woman wounded. She later died.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old man, who was shot at the same location checked into an area hospital.

They're currently listed in critical condition.

These two cases follow a Monday afternoon incident, where a man was found murdered inside a Northeast Baltimore home.

Also, over the weekend, Baltimore Police responded to a string of shootings that left three people dead and seven others injured.