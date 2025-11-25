48-year-old man found dead in Northeast Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — A 48-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 4900 block of Crenshaw Avenue in Northeast Baltimore on Monday Afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene in response to a call for a well-being check.

Officers say the man was suffering from apparent trauma to the upper body.

The medical examiner's office will confirm the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-866-7Lockup. You may also submit an anonymous text online by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.