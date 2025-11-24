Three dead, seven injured in string of shootings over the weekend in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — In a significant uptick in gun violence the city has seen in comparison to the last several weeks, Baltimore police reported three dead and seven injured in 72 hours.

In the latest shooting on Sunday afternoon, a man was pronounced dead at the hospital after police found him unresponsive in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace at 1:57 p.m.

The weekend's violence was highlighted by a triple shooting Saturday afternoon that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

The evening prior, a man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting on the 400 block of West Saratoga Street.

Although city leaders continue to tout record-low gun violence statistics, those on the ground feel those changes are hard to see.

“It's not a surprise to me. This is regular life up here,” Uncle Rody said.

Rody barely bats an eye at the shooting on the 3100 block of North West Avenue, the same location where two weeks ago another man had been shot and killed.

“I don't blame the young men. They're doing what they can do to survive. This is what they know to survive,” he said.

It was one of four shootings on Saturday alone.

“What we say is the court is done right here on the streets. The judge is on the streets. The jury is on the streets, and if you're getting sentenced to life, then you lose your life,” Kenny Ebron said.

Some blamed city leadership and lack of opportunities.

"The children have nothing to do. We don't have any programs, we don't have any after school programs, we don't have no program dealing with mental health or any of those things that that need to be done in our community. So this is what we're getting in our community is, is chaos,” Ebron said.

As of Friday, the city reported homicides were down year over year by more than 50 and down 91 for non-fatal shootings.

The year-to-date homicide and non-fatal shooting numbers are (as of Friday 11/21/25):

Homicides:

2024- 176

2025-120

Non-fatal shootings:

2024- 369

2025- 278

But the numbers, are met with deep distrust in the Northwest district.

“Until we get better leadership, then we can kick it back into the courthouse. But right now this is the courthouse,” Ebron said.

Police have reported no arrests, in any of the cases.

To report information related to this weekend’s crimes, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

