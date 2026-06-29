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Darlene Campbell, 72, found dead in East Baltimore

Darlene Campbell
Baltimore Police Department
Darlene Campbell
Darlene Campbell
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BALTIMORE — After 11 days, 72-year-old Darlene Campbell was found dead in East Baltimore.

Baltimore Police (BPD) say her remains were found inside a building in the 1900 block of Greenmount Avenue Monday afternoon.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The 72-year-old went missing on June 18 from the 300 block of East 28th Street, according to authorities.

Last Friday, BPD posted a video of Campbell slowly walking down a street on Twitter. A community search was held for her on Sunday, which started at King and Kennedy Park.

This investigation is ongoing.

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