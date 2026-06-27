Police continue to search for missing 72-year-old Baltimore woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are continuing their search for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Dalrene Campbell was reported missing from the 300 block of East 28th Street on June 18.

She was last seen wearing a white and gold turban, white shirt with blue khakis.

In a video released by police, Campbell can be seen walking down a street very slowly.

Community members have planned a search for her on Sunday, June 28, starting at 2 p.m.

The search will start at King and Kennedy Park.

The Baltimore Police Department needs your assistance in locating 72-year-old Dalrene Campbell. Anyone who has seen and or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 410-361-9929 or dial 911 pic.twitter.com/AzCF10BpO1 — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) June 26, 2026

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 410-361-9929 or 911.