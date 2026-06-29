BALTIMORE — Baltimore closed out the weekend with Sail 250 still going strong, the festival celebrating America's 250th birthday.

Crowds of people enjoy another day of Sail 250 Sunday Crowds of people enjoy another day of Sail 250 Sunday

Crowds of people flocked to the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, the peninsula, and more for the event.

Some people, like Tracy Wesley and her daughter Jade, came to the festival from out of state.

“I like the atmosphere; I'm like seeing the sailors. I see a lot of police. I love the boats; I like the food trucks. So, gold star," said Tracy, who's from New Jersey.

The harbor was filled with tall ships and warships while the Blue Angels and British and French aviation teams dominated the sky, but that wasn't all the event offered.

“The performances have been really good. Just walking around has been really nice. It’s a nice day outside," Jade told WMAR-2 News.

The festival also brought on a hands-on STEM exhibit to the inner harbor.

Kailyh Stewart and Hannes Kamper went to the exhibit with STEM nonprofit Let's Go.

“I do building and driving. I also prototype different designs for the robot and what works and what doesn’t," Kamper said.

Stewart told us that the interactions are the best parts of being at the event.

“Putting myself out there, you know, putting myself, my team, my friends, just being out here," he said.

While Sunday was the last day for the air shows, the festival will continue through Tuesday.

