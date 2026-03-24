Convicted murderer mistakenly released, recaptured two weeks later

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office has arrested a previously convicted murderer after he was mistakenly released from custody.

Dana Davenport, 32, was convicted in January 2024 for his role in the murder of 37-year-old Tyrone Walker in Southwest Baltimore.

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His conviction was later reversed on appeal and sent back to circuit court for retrial. A judge ordered that Davenport be held without bail at the Baltimore City Detention Center pending his new trial.

However, the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services mistakenly released Davenport on March 3. A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 17.

Upon learning Davenport was facing murder charges, the Sheriff's Office made his case a priority — and he was taken back into custody.

He is currently being held at the Baltimore City Detention Center.

It is unclear at this time why he was released.