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Convicted felon escapes police custody at Baltimore hospital

Baltimore Police Car Police Scene Crime Scene Shooting Fed Hill
WMAR-2 News/Raven Payne
Baltimore Police Car Police Scene Crime Scene Shooting Fed Hill
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore City police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a hospital Friday night.

A spokesperson with the Baltimore City Police Department said officers responded to the hospital at 7:28 p.m.

Officers learned that 56-year-old Brian Myers left his room, exited the hospital, and got into a vehicle.

The spokesperson said Myers was in custody following a car crash in which he was found in possession of a gun.

Myers is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous conviction, which led to his arrest.

Another arrest warrant has been issued, according to the spokesperson.

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