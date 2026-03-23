Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth visits Baltimore ICE detention facility to investigate detainee conditions

BALTIMORE — Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth says she is holding ICE accountable following new concerns about conditions inside a downtown Baltimore detention facility.

WATCH: Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth visits Baltimore ICE detention facility Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth visits Baltimore ICE detention facility

Elfreth visited the facility today to follow up on complaints about detainee conditions, including hygiene concerns and overcrowding. The visit also comes after a viral video showed detainees packed into holding cells.

A court order has since reduced the number of detainees, bringing the total down to about 55 from more than 200.

"Uh, I don't trust a lot of things anymore, so our job is to follow up. Our job is to make sure, uh, the commitments they gave to us today are being followed through, and we have now an open line of communication. So the next time a constituent calls and says, uh, a female detainee does not have access to, uh, menstruation. To make sure that they actually have that access," Elfreth said.

ICE officials say they will provide hygiene kits and access to lawyers, but lawmakers say they want proof.

Lawmakers are now pushing for data on who is being detained and whether due process is being followed.

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