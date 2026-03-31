Congressman Kweisi Mfume delivers $245,000 to Johns Hopkins to provide patients gun safety equipment

Congressman Kweisi Mfume delivered $245,000 to Johns Hopkins today to promote increased gun safety.

WATCH: Johns Hopkins trauma center receives $245,000 for gun safety equipment Johns Hopkins trauma center receives $245,000 for gun safety equipment

The trauma center will use the funds to purchase a variety of gun safety equipment, such as lock boxes and gun chains, to distribute to patients.

According to hospital officials, 50% of gun owners store their firearms unlocked.

"It's preventable and I think you would all agree it's unacceptable," Kevin Sowers, President of Johns Hopkins Health Systems.

"And over the last year we've seen a decrease in homicides and we're grateful for that especially here in Baltimore as we've made record progress."

In the hopes of furthering that decrease, the trauma center will offer gun safety devices like lock boxes and gun chains to patients that come through the trauma center.

They say safe storage helps prevent theft, keeps children from being able to access firearms, and reduces suicide by gun.

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