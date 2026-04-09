Companies reach multi-million dollar settlement after lead paint chips fall into Baltimore neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A multi-million dollar settlement was reached tonight after lead paint chips fell into a Baltimore neighborhood, including a playground.

Multi-million dollar settlement reached over lead paint in Baltimore Multi-million dollar settlement reached over lead paint in Baltimore

The attorney general said a tower company and its contractor failed to follow safety protocols while working on a structure known to contain lead.

Investigators said crews scraped and pressure-washed the tower, sending paint debris into yards, parks, and even storm drains connected to local waterways.

“When a child is exposed to lead… the damage doesn’t always show up right away… it can impact their ability to learn, to focus, and reach their full potential,” a speaker said.

The companies will now pay more than $2 million, with some of that money going toward cleanup and community protection.

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