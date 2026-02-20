Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City Cruises to end operations in Baltimore this spring

Spirit of Baltimore and Magesty City Cruises
WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
Spirit of Baltimore and Majesty docked at the Inner Harbor in Baltimore on February 20, 2026.
Spirit of Baltimore and Magesty City Cruises
INNER HARBOR — City Cruises says it will cease operations in Baltimore on April 25, including the Spirit of Baltimore and Majesty.

"While this is a strategic decision that will position our business for a sustainable future, it was not a choice that was made lightly," said a spokesperson for City Cruises. "During our years of operations, we have been honored to help thousands of guests celebrate milestones and create wonderful memories on the water. We want to thank them for trusting us to deliver an excellent experience for them in the heart of Baltimore City."

The company added that it will continue scheduled dining and sightseeing tours until April 25.

