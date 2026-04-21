Churchill Downs announces acquisition of rights to Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — We're less than a month away from the 151st running of the Preakness Stakes.

While huge changes are already in place, such as this year's race being held at Laurel Park while Pimlico undergoes redevelopment, an even bigger development occurred on Tuesday.

Churchill Downs Incorporated, who runs the Kentucky Derby, announced an agreement with 1/ST Maryland LLC., to acquire all intellectual property and rights to the Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

The reported transaction will cost $85 million.

Under the agreement, Baltimore would remain home to the Preakness.

Churchill Downs says it will license rights to the race to Maryland for an annual fee.

Preakness, of course, is the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The Black-Eyed Susan, meanwhile, is a race for three-year-old fillies traditionally held at Pimlico the day before Preakness.

Churchill Downs expects the deal to officially close after the 2026 Preakness Stakes.

Below is a statement provided by WMAR-2 News from Governor Wes Moore's office.