Case dismissed against woman accused of kidnapping, hiding nephew from police

BALTIMORE — The case has been dismissed against a Baltimore woman who was accused of kidnapping her 9-year-old nephew and hiding him from police.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said the felony charges against 60-year-old Denise Day were "not legally sustainable."

"Prosecuting Ms. Day is not in the interest of public safety. This case highlights a family in crisis, not a continuing threat to the community. Ms. Day requires mental health treatment, supportive services, and intervention - not incarceration. Addressing the underlying issues that contributed to these circumstances is far more likely to protect both her and this child in the long term," Bates said.

Police arrested Day, the aunt of 9-year-old Tristan King, in March.

Baltimore police were searching for King for months before finally discovering him with his aunt.

Charging documents say Day help hide King from police.

King had previously been placed in CPS custody following a fire at his previous home. His grandmother was also suffering from a medical condition that prevented her from providing proper care.

A missing person's flyer was issued on September 28.

Community members also told police they had seen King with Day. Police determined she was helping hide him because she did not want him returned to state custody.

On March 13, King was found at a home in the Curtis Bay area after Baltimore police followed up on a tip.

When officers entered the home, King was found in bed with Day.

"When Tristan was found, he was clinging to his aunt, underscoring the significant role she has played in his life. With the proper treatment, accountability, and support systems in place, Ms. Day may once again be able to provide stability and be a positive presence for him in the future," Bates said.