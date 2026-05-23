Car crashes into popular Fells Point restaurant after police chase

BALTIMORE — A car crashed into a popular Fells Point restaurant Friday night.

Bunny's Buckets and Bubbles, a brunch restaurant located at 801 S. Ann St., said the incident was "very crazy" in a post on Instagram.

"To start, everyone is ok, no one was hurt, including the driver...The building inspector says the structure is sound other than a little hole in the wall," the post said.

Around 10:36 p.m., Baltimore police saw a car speeding with no headlights on in the 700 block of Broadway.

Police say they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was picking up an order for a food delivery company.

As officers asked for the driver's license and registration, the driver allegedly sped away, crashing into two other vehicles and ultimately into Bunny's.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, tried to get out and run but was quickly arrested by police.

A six-year-old girl who was inside the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No one was seated in the restaurant at the time of the crash.

"So happy no one was sitting on the bench or on the sidewalk when this happened," the post said.