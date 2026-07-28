Captain James Crab House to remain closed for season following weekend fire

BALTIMORE — We have an update on the status of Captain James Crab House after catching fire over the weekend.

The family owned Fells Point restaurant confirmed on social media the crab house would remain closed for the season.

So far neither the Fire Department nor Captain James has indicated what may have caused the fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt, for which Captain James expressed their thanks.

RELATED: Captain James Crab House in Fells Point forced to close following overnight fire

"While our hearts are heavy, our gratitude is even greater—we are especially grateful to the Baltimore City Fire Department and all first responders for their quick action and unwavering commitment to serving our community," the restaurant said on Facebook. "As a family business that has proudly called Baltimore home since 1979, they protected so much more than just a building."

Captain James has been a Baltimore landmark since 1979, known for its ship-like restaurant, which was not damaged and remains open just across the street from the crab house.