Captain James Crab House in Fells Point forced to close following overnight fire

BALTIMORE — An overnight fire has forced a portion of one Fells Point crab house to close indefinitely.

Captain James Landing Terminal and Crab House on Aliceanna Street caught fire on Sunday morning.

A WMAR-2 News photographer captured a Baltimore City Health Department closure notice posted at the entrance.

Lenny Rice, WMAR

When reached by phone an employee said the outdoor water-front dining section would be closed as result.

Captain James Seafood Palace Restaurant, the landmark ship-like structure, which is located just across the road on Boston Street, remains open.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

Messages to Captain James management and the Baltimore City Fire Department have gone unanswered as of publishing time.