BALTIMORE — For Brianna Alston-Fuller, North Howard Street in downtown Baltimore is a hotspot for her pop up cookie business, Bri's Treats.

"They've been gracious enough to allow me set up here so I do rely on the foot traffic and connecting with people," Brianna said.

But she told WMAR-2 News that the activity across the street has already put her business between a rock and a hard place.

The city is demolishing three vacant buildings after they went up in flames last week.

RELATED: Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore

Hear from residents impacted by the demolition of the building ravaged by a five-alarm fire Building demolitions expected to affect downtown Baltimore commute

The work is shutting down a portion of the street.

The Maryland Transit Administration says light rail service through downtown is suspended because of the work.

"I relied on the traffic from the light rail or kids coming home from after school or people getting home from work and with that being closed, it's derailed a lot of things and it's impacted a lot of people."

Neighbors like Deshawn Royster are bracing for the impact of the closures.

"Certain people will be late for work, certain people will be late for doing what they need to do on a daily basis," Royster said, "If I had somewhere important to go it stops me from getting there on time."

READ MORE: Crews survey damage at site of five-alarm Baltimore building fire

He expects traffic is going to be even worse when the Ravens game comes around on Sunday.

"Three hours before the game starts I think it's going to be chaos from Light Street, to Howard Street."

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, MTA will switch out Light Rail Service with Shuttle Buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds directly to the Convention Center Light Rail stop.

The city's office of emergency management says demolition work is expected to continue for up to nine more days.

Head here for alternative transit options during the closure.