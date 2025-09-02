Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore

IMG_9075.jpeg
Ashley Jeff
IMG_9075.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore.

Crews are were called to the area of N. Howard Street and W. Fayette Street around 3:05 p.m.

IMG_9057.jpeg
IMG_9067.jpeg

Officials say one building has collapsed, but they don't expect it to spread.

All three of the buildings involved were all vacant, so at this time there are no reported injuries.

Light rail service has been suspended on Howard Street.

Arson unit and fire investigation have arrived to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

This story will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR