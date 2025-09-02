Firefighters battle massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a five-alarm fire in downtown Baltimore.

Crews are were called to the area of N. Howard Street and W. Fayette Street around 3:05 p.m.

Ashley Jeff

Officials say one building has collapsed, but they don't expect it to spread.

All three of the buildings involved were all vacant, so at this time there are no reported injuries.

Light rail service has been suspended on Howard Street.

Arson unit and fire investigation have arrived to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

