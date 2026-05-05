Building collapse in East Baltimore leaves one person injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City firefighters responded to a building collapse in the Johnston Square neighborhood on Tuesday.

The collapse occurred in the 700 block of East Eager Street.

One person was injured as a result of the collapse, but a spokesperson with Baltimore City Fire told WMAR-2 News said they refused treatment at the scene.

The spokesperson added an inspector with the Department of Housing and Community Development is on the scene, along with BGE, the Department of Public Works, and the Office of Emergency Management.

The building has been condemned.

Residents should expect traffic to be impacted at the intersection of the 700 block of East Eager Street and Homewood Avenue for the next several hours.