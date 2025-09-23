BPD officers who shot and killed a 26-year-old man in North Baltimore won't be charged

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police officers who shot and killed a man in North Baltimore won't face charges, says the Attorney General's Office.

The shooting happened on May 12, 2025, in the 4600 block of York Road.

Officers were patrolling the area in the afternoon when they approached a man, identified as Jai Howell, who took off running.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, as the man was running away, he pulled out a handgun.

Officers told the man to drop the weapon numerous times, but he instead started shooting, striking a police car.

The officers fired back, and the man was shot multiple times.

The Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the officer-involved shooting death on Monday, May 12, 2025, and concluded its investigation on Monday, September 15, 2025.

After evaluating all available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General determined the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law and will not face charges.

Evidence used in the investigation included body camera video of the incident that Baltimore Police released on May 22, 2025.

The footage was from Detective Steven Foster (11-year veteran), Detective Enger Jimenez (four-year veteran), and Detective Tony Tiburzi (five-year veteran). All three are assigned to the Northern District Action Team.

The two-minute video opens from the viewpoint of Detective Foster.

While chasing Howell, Foster can be heard yelling "put that gun down bro," and later saying "I'm gonna shoot you bro, I'm gonna shoot you, you better put it down bro. You better put it down."

Seconds later, gunshots rang out, and Howell was struck.

The footage was slowed down and officers zoomed in on what appeared to be a weapon in Howell's hand.

Howell was seen on the footage raising his arms to open fire at police, which Commissioner Worley previously confirmed.

The remaining minute and a half of the footage was from the perspectives of Detective Jimenez and Detective Tiburzi.

Following the shooting, the officers are seen securing the weapon.

Despite officers' attempts to render aid, Howell was taken to a local hospital, where he later died."

No officers were injured during the shooting.

