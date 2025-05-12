Armed man killed after shootout with Baltimore Police officers, commissioner says

BALTIMORE — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by Baltimore City Police officers Monday after opening fire at them in North Baltimore, police say.

At 1:30 pm, officers were patrolling in the 4600 block of York Road when they approached the man, who took off running.

According to police commissioner Richard Worley, as the man was running away, he pulled out a handgun.



Hear from Mayor Brandon Scott following the police involved-shooting on York Road Mayor Scott on police-involved shooting

Officers instructed the man to drop the weapon numerous times, but he instead began to open fire.

The man struck a police vehicle and began exchanging fire with the officers.

Police struck the suspect multiple times.

Officers rendered aid and transported him to a local hospital, where he later died.

Commissioner Worley confirmed that the man's weapon did have an extended magazine and that weapon has since been recovered from the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

