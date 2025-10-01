Bouncer seen on video choking man outside of Fed Hill bar turns himself in

BALTIMORE — The bouncer seen in a video choking a man unconscious outside a Federal Hill bar has turned himself in.

Kevin Weaver, 41, turned himself in to police custody and is facing a first-degree aggravated assault charge.

This refers to an alleged assault that happened over the weekend outside the Cross Street Public House.

The video begins with a man speaking face-to-face with Weaver. After an exchange of words, the bouncer grabs the man by his neck.

The man repeatedly taps the bouncer's arm indicating he can no longer breathe.

Despite the man now being defenseless, the bouncer is seen ramming his head through the window of a parked car.

Only seconds later does the bouncer release the chokehold.

Police later said they never received a call following the incident, but were made aware of the video, which is what prompted the investigation.

Public House, meanwhile, said the bouncer was employed by a contracted security company, with whom they have since severed ties.