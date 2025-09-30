BPD searching for bouncer seen on video choking young man outside Fed Hill bar

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking to identify a bouncer who was seen on video choking a young man outside a Federal Hill bar.

On Tuesday morning the department released still images of the unidentified bouncer, although they did not specifically mention their investigation being related to the viral video.

In reference to an open & active investigation, detectives need help in identifying the individual seen in these photos.



The incident in question took place outside the Cross Street Public House.

The video starts off with the victim speaking face to face with the bouncer.

After an exchange of words, that aren't clearly understood, the bouncer violently grabs the victim by his neck.

The victim repeatedly taps the bouncer's arm suggesting he can no longer breathe.

Bystanders are heard shouting "he's tapping!"

Despite the victim now being defenseless, the bouncer is seen ramming his head through the window of a parked car.

Only seconds later does the bouncer release the choke hold.

The video ends with the victim regaining consciousness, clearly confused as to what just took place.

Police later said they never received a call following the incident, but were made aware of the video, which is what prompted the investigation.

Public House meanwhile said the bouncer was employed by a contracted security company, whom they've since severed ties with.

Anyone knowing the identity of the bouncer is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.