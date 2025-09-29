BPD investigating video of purported bouncer ramming young man's head through car window

BALTIMORE — A disturbing video has been making the rounds on social media showing a young man being choked unconscious outside a club in Federal Hill.

The video starts off with the man speaking face to face with an individual believed to be a bouncer.

After an exchange of words that aren't clearly understood, the bouncer violently grabs the man by his neck.

The man repeatedly taps the bouncer's arm suggesting he can no longer breathe.

Bystanders are heard shouting "he's tapping!"

Despite the man now being defenseless, the bouncer is seen ramming his head through the window of a parked car.

Only seconds later does the bouncer release the choke hold.

The video ends with the man regaining consciousness, clearly confused as to what just took place.

Baltimore Police said they received no calls related to the incident, but are investigating the video.

The assault reportedly occurred in the unit block of E. Cross Street.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.