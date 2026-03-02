Bouncer seen on video choking man outside of Fed Hill bar sentenced to five months in prison

BALTIMORE — A Halethorpe man learned his fate Monday after pleading guilty to the assault of a man outside a Federal Hill bar in September 2025.

Kevin Weaver, 42, was sentenced to nine years in prison, suspending all but five months of that sentence.

The investigation into Weaver began after a video of the assault outside Cross Street Public House went viral.

RELATED: BPD investigating video of purported bouncer ramming young man's head through car window

According to charging documents, the victim spoke with a security guard who told him he would have to leave the bar. After being escorted to the front, the victim asked Weaver if he had to leave, and Weaver replied "yes."

As the victim was compliantly walking to the door, Weaver shoved him outside. The victim then told Weaver not to put his hands on him.

The video picks up following that push. The victim and Weaver can be seen exchanging words before Weaver violently grabbed the victim by the neck.

Once the victim was rendered defenseless, Weaver was seen ramming his head through the window of a parked car before eventually releasing the chokehold.

The video ends with the victim regaining consciousness, visibly disoriented.

Following the incident, the bar released a statement saying Weaver was employed by a contracted security company, with which it later severed its partnership. The bar also said an immediate ban was placed on Weaver.

On October 1, Weaver turned himself in to police.

READ: Bouncer seen on video choking man outside of Fed Hill bar turns himself in

"This guilty plea holds defendant Kevin Weaver accountable for a violent and unacceptable abuse of authority. While we understand the challenges of working security in a crowded bar, those challenges never justify the use of excessive force. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and when someone oversteps that line and violates another person's rights, there must be consequences," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

Weaver will serve three years probation following his prison term, he'll also have to complete anger management therapy.