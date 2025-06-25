Woman shot and killed by Baltimore Police after lunging at them with knife

BALTIMORE — For the second time in eight days, an officer-involved shooting in West Baltimore is under investigation.

Just after 2:30 officers responded to the 2700 block of Mosher Street for a behavioral health crisis call.

When they arrived, they tried to speaking to the woman but officers saw she was holding a knife.

According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the officers gave her numerous commands to drop it but she didn't listen.

Instead, the woman lunged at officers, police say.

Officers fired a taser to restrain her, but it was "ineffective."

One of the involved officers tried to exit the house and tripped over a chair, hurting his back in the process.

The woman lunged again, but this time a second officer fired two shots at the woman.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Worley says there have been over 20 calls to this house this year, including calls for behavioral health crises.

The officer who tripped over the chair was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This shooting comes eight days after another officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

Baltimore police officers were patrolling the area when they approached a man they believed to be armed.

In a report released by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General based on its preliminary investigation, the language used to describe the first gunshot was softened and made more vague.

The report says, “As the first officer grabbed the man, a firearm was discharged. This prompted the officers to retreat and/or take cover. The man then pointed a firearm at the officers, and three officers exchanged gunfire with the man, striking him. A firearm was recovered from the man and secured by an officer.”