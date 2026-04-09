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Baltimore police dive team joins search for man last seen in Fells Point

Baltimore Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing from Thames Street on April 3
Baltimore City Police
Baltimore Police search for 27-year-old man missing since April 3
Baltimore Police are searching for a 27-year-old man who went missing from Thames Street on April 3
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BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have announced its dive team has joined in on the search for missing 27-year-old Branson Oduor.

"They will be conducting patrols and scanning waters immediately adjacent to the piers, focusing on identifying abnormalities beneath the surface," Vernon Davis, a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson said.

Oduor was last seen around 1 a.m. on April 3 in Fells point. He was in the 1600 block of Thames Street near The Horse You Came In On bar.

Oduor is 5'9" tall, weighs 150 lbs., and was last seen wearing a tan-colored shirt.

Anyone who has seen or knows of Oduor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Southern District at 410-396-2499 or simply dial 911.

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