Black-owned Tribe Social Cafe opens in downtown Baltimore with support from the city's BOOST program

BALTIMORE — Tribe Social Cafe has officially opened its doors in downtown Baltimore, marrying culinary arts, physical art and coffee.

The new storefront is the latest business to launch through the BOOST program, which supports the long-term success of creative, Black-owned businesses in the city.

Owner Leron Levi designed the space as more than just a cafe, but a gathering place. Local artists largely put together the cafe's design, and their work is displayed on every wall.

Tribe Social Cafe is officially open in downtown Baltimore! New Tribe Social Cafe opens in downtown Baltimore

"Just being a big foodie and loving art, I wanted to combine it all you know what I mean and we wanted to provide something that could give art and commercial appeal everyday access," Levi said.

Levi is excited to share the beauty Baltimore has to offer by collaborating with local artists and the visiting community. The cafe features a personalized menu to reflect the city.

"We’re authentic you know what I mean we’re going to cater to everybody and we really appreciate our customers. We name our drinks like we have a drink called Scotty Too Hottie that represents our Mayor, Action Jackson for Lamar Jackson and lady day after Billie holiday you know what I mean so just being the type of personal place that just let the people know where a part of you," Levi said.

The BOOST program and the Downtown Partnership provided the systematic support needed to open the cafe. The program goes beyond providing storefront space by preparing entrepreneurs for the businesses they are creating.

"Trying to accomplish something that you’re coming from the grassroots of it you need the systematic support even when you don’t need it the days that get you through is that support?" Levi said.

Downtown Partnership President Shelonda Stokes emphasized the importance of backing local entrepreneurs.

"Our goal is to have these businesses thrive, and we know that in an environment like now even for traditional businesses it’s very hard and so whatever we can do our resource resources our partners because partnership is in our name. We wanna make sure we’re able to make that happen," Stokes said.

"When you walk into Tribe Social Cafe, you feel home you feel the authentic nature of the culinary. You see the beautiful art that represents our entrepreneurs and artist in the spirit of our city you feel the vibe it’s an energy at Tribe Social Cafe that I hope just reverberates all over downtown," Stokes added.

Tribe Social Cafe is officially open for business seven days a week. Applications for the fourth cohort of the BOOST program will close in April.

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