Beyond 'The Wire' : New Documentary challenging long-standing narratives about Baltimore

BALTIMORE — For nearly 25 years, the hit HBO show The Wire has remained one of the most recognizable portrayals of Baltimore, shaping how many people across the country view the city.

While the critically acclaimed series earned praise for its depiction of Baltimore's struggles with crime, drugs, violence and corruption, some community leaders believe the show's lasting impact has also contributed to a narrow perception of the city.

"When you're talking about attracting resources to a city, and if all of the images that go out from that city are 'we are the corner,' 'we are homicide,' 'we are The Wire,' or whatever news media tends to focus on, then you're painting a very specific, very narrow, very flat picture of what this city is," said S. Rasheem, creator and director of the film and founder of the Baltimore Legacy Project.

Rasheem hopes to challenge that perception through a new documentary called Beyond the Wire.

"Beyond The Wire" film "Beyond The Wire" documentary

The film serves as what she describes as a "counter-narrative" to the popular crime drama, highlighting Baltimore through the eyes of residents, organizers, educators and community leaders working every day to strengthen their neighborhoods.

"This film is also there to set the story straight, to say that Baltimore is more than a headline," Rasheem said. "Baltimore is more than where we're from. We're not a crime scene. We don't just have trauma and trial and tribulation — we also have triumph."

One of the documentary's central themes is the resilience of Baltimore residents and the grassroots efforts helping drive positive change across the city.

Beyond The Wire film Baltimore Legacy Project

Captain Andrew Muhammad, co-founder of the community intervention group We Our Us, appears in the film and helped connect Rasheem with several organizations featured in the documentary.

"Baltimore is becoming a new city, in regards to what people may think and what people may see," Muhammad said.

Muhammad said he was proud to be part of the project, though he wishes even more community groups could have been highlighted.

"Not very often do we hear about the everyday clergy, educators, organizers and policymakers that are working to make the city a beautiful place," Rasheem said.

She credits many of those community-based efforts with helping contribute to Baltimore's historic decline in violent crime in recent years.

The documentary also explores the deeper historical factors behind many of the challenges highlighted in The Wire.

"The show does not explore historical conditions that put us in some of the situations that we're in," Rasheem said.

Beyond The Wire film "Beyond The Wire" film looks into historical conditions behind Baltimore's challenges

At the same time, the film celebrates the progress Baltimore has made over the last decade and looks ahead to what residents hope the city's future can become.

"I want to see more things that are community-led, more kids outside playing and having fun," Rasheem said. "I want to see a thriving Pennsylvania Avenue."

She believes Baltimore is already moving in a positive direction.

"What we're seeing right now really is a time where funds, resources and some policy is now catching up with the people," she said.

Muhammad hopes viewers leave the film with a renewed sense of unity and optimism.

"I want people to take away a peaceful heart, a peaceful mind, knowing that we can come together, put aside our differences and make an impact on our city," Muhammad said.

The documentary has already generated significant interest. Rasheem said its debut screening sold out at Baltimore's historic Senator Theatre three months before its release.

Another screening of Beyond the Wire is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Senator Theatre. Ticket information is available HERE.