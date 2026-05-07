BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore's most iconic entertainment venues is getting a fresh start.

Pier Six Pavilion, a longtime staple of the city's live music scene along the Inner Harbor, is preparing for a comeback under new management focused on restoring the venue's legacy while creating fresh experiences for concertgoers.

The Finn Group and Knitting Factory Entertainment have partnered to become the team behind the relaunch. They say the goal is simple: bring Pier Six back to life as a first-class entertainment destination for Baltimore and the surrounding region.

WATCH: Pier Six Pavilion prepares for major comeback with new management team Baltimore’s Pier Six Pavilion set for revival under new management team

"The road to reimagining Pier Six has been an eventful journey," said LaRian Finney. "We came here and really felt that the building needed some TLC."

That effort has already included major upgrades throughout the venue — from repainting the exterior and renovating dressing rooms and office spaces to installing a new sound system and video screen.

"[It's] to really give this building the TLC that's needed so that we can operate at a high level and bring the region and Baltimore what it deserves, which is a first-class venue," Finney said.

But the vision goes beyond cosmetic improvements.

The team says it wants Pier Six to feel deeply connected to Baltimore, with events designed to bring the community together. Plans include community nights, symphony performances, and movie nights on the waterfront.

"We're going to do community nights with symphonies, movie nights," Finney said.

Organizers are also working to showcase Baltimore's artistic identity throughout the venue. Local creative group GPAC created murals honoring legendary Baltimore-born artists including Cab Calloway, Frank Zappa, and Billie Holiday.

"We thought this would be a great canvas to represent local artists," Finney said. "We wanted to pay homage to those internationally known artists who were born in Baltimore, so you'll see that throughout the venue."

Both The Finn Group and Knitting Factory Entertainment bring years of experience producing successful events. Members of The Finn Group have helped organize some of Charm City's landmark upscale parties, including Jazzy Summer Afro Preak and the Baltimore Met Gala.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to produce a world-class venue in Baltimore to showcase not just national talent but give local talent an opportunity," Finney said.

As Pier Six prepares to reopen under its new vision, organizers say they want every part of the guest experience to reflect pride in Baltimore — from the moment visitors arrive until the final encore.

"You're going to walk into this building and experience everything from the way you're greeted by security to the food, to how we stage the concert, the sound, the video," Finney said. "From A to Z, you're going to feel proud, and if you love music, you love being on the water, you love summertime, Pier Six is the destination for you and your family."

The Pier Six relaunch kicked off Thursday, May 7, with a ribbon cutting and free Waterfront Concert. For a list of upcoming summer concerts, visit the website below:

https://www.baltimorepavilion.net/

