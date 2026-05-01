Baltimore violence falls to levels not seen since 1970

BALTIMORE — April 2026 saw the fewest homicides for a single month since at least 1970 in Baltimore.

The city recorded 33 homicides and 89 non-fatal shootings through April, compared to the same month last year, which saw 37 homicides and 101 non-fatal shootings.

This represents a 10.8% decrease in homicides and an 11.9% decrease in non-fatal shootings.

"This is historic and hard-fought progress—but our work is not done," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Any life lost to violence in our city is one too many. I want to thank the brave men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, our community violence intervention ecosystem, the Office of the Attorney General, my Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the State's Attorney's Office, and most importantly, our residents for their collective work to make our neighborhoods safer than they've been in decades."

In 2025, 133 people were killed in Baltimore—31.4% fewer than the 194 killed in 2024.

Baltimore Police changed the way they counted historical homicides in December of this year, which changed the numbers over time. Read more about this development here.

Even with the change in the numbers, we can still see the significant decline over the last few years.