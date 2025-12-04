Baltimore Police changes how they count homicides

BALTIMORE, Md. — The 2025 Baltimore City homicide count now includes four fewer homicides.

The City is updating the way it counts historical homicides in its records, following guidance from the FBI and Maryland State Police.

Prior to 2025, when the City was using the Unified Crime Reporting system, all homicides were added to the year when they were declared homicides, not necessarily the year the victim was injured or died, otherwise known as a historical homicide.

When the Department upgraded to the new NIBRS (National Incident-Based Reporting System), they would add homicides to the year when the person died if it fell between 2022 and 2024, because that's as far back as the NIBRS data went. For homicides stemming from earlier incidents, they were added to the 2025 count.

"In October 2025, BPD was notified that the inclusion of certain historical homicide cases were counted in a manner inconsistent with the current reporting standards established by NIBRS," reads a press release.

The four that have been removed include a double murder from late 2014, and two men who died in June of this year, both declared homicides from shooting incidents, one in 2017 and the other in 2011.

This puts the current 2025 homicide total at 124.

BPD has also released updated totals since 2021:

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/26638015/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

We are working with BPD to better understand which historical homicides have been removed and added from 2024 as we update our data.

“The integrity of our data is critical to maintaining public trust and we want our community to have confidence that the information we share is both transparent and reliable,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley in a statement. "We have updated our reporting practices to ensure our data continues to provide an accurate picture of public safety in our city."

Here's a look at where Baltimore City homicides and non-fatal shootings have happened so far in 2025: