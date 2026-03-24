Baltimore sues Elon Musk's X.AI over Grok's creation of 'non-consensual sexualized deepfakes'

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is suing Elon Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), for creating "non-consensual sexualized deepfakes" through its AI chatbot known as 'Grok.'

The City alleges Grok is responsible for exposing Baltimore residents enmasse to "degrading content, subjecting them to the risk of being targeted themselves."

They accuse Musk himself of promoting this activity citing a picture he reposted of himself in a bikini.

"One of Grok’s most controversial offerings, Grok Imagine, includes a 'Spicy' mode that allows users to generate sexually explicit images and videos," the lawsuit states.

Grok's 'Spicy' mode, the City claims, allows users to “undress or nudify photos of third parties—ranging from celebrities to private citizens, including children—placing them in sexually suggestive, degrading, or violent scenarios."

The lawsuit highlights two specific examples of this, including Grok placing "donut glaze" on a child's face in an inappropriate sexual manner.

Another victim claims Grok "non-consensually undressed her," leading to fake sexually obscene images of her spreading online.

According to the lawsuit, Grok generated approximately 3,000,000 sexualized images between December 29, 2025 and January 8, 2026 — 23,000 of which appear to depict children.

Baltimore is asking a City Circuit Court judge to order X to "cease the targeting and exploitation of Baltimore’s residents" and requiring them "to reform their exploitative platform design feature restrictions and enhanced marketing restrictions."

The City is being represented in the case by their own law department and the DiCello Levitt firm.

We've reached out to X for comment, and are awaiting a response.

