Baltimore students transform a vacant house into a high-performing home to learn valuable trade skills

BALTIMORE — A vacant house in West Baltimore is now a symbol of student determination after 57 students from 10 different high schools completely renovated the property.

The Requity Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the rebuilt home, which sits across the street from Carver Vo-Tech High School. The nonprofit brings students from schools throughout Baltimore together, using the renovation process to teach them valuable trade skills.

57 Baltimore students transformed a vacant house into a high-performing home to learn valuable trade skills Baltimore students rebuild a vacant West Baltimore home to learn trades

The students handled every aspect of the project, from ripping out the old roof to installing new doorknobs.

Requity Foundation co-founder Michael Rosenband said the students did more than just bring the home up to code.

"So this house was built to passive house standards, so it's the highest performing house in the world. And so we said if we're going to rebuild something and we can rebuild it in a way that is the best and we are capable. There's so much talent in this city, and when we pull together and we invest in something like this, this is what can happen," Rosenband said.

The students are not done with their work in the neighborhood. The foundation plans to rebuild four more vacant homes nearby.

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