Baltimore security officers plan a walkout over alleged unfair labor practices by Abacus Corporation

BALTIMORE — Non-union city and commercially contracted security officers are planning to walk off the job Thursday morning. In addition to the officers, Baltimore City Council members Odette Ramos, Jermaine Jones, and Mark Parker will be in attendance.

According to the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) representatives, the walkout is a result of unfair labor practice charges against their employer, Abacus Corporation.

SEIU says there were charges filed in 2025 and 2026, which range from allegations of discrimination, coercion and firing workers over participation in legally protected union activities.

“We need city contractors to follow our laws and respect our workers,” said Councilmember Jermaine Jones.

“I call on Abacus to respect security officers’ demands for the right to form a union so they can have the job security they deserve for keeping us safe.”

One of the charges mentioned in a strike notice from SEIU was filed by a single mother of four, Darian Wheeler.

Wheeler was allegedly fired after nine years of excellent service.

"I take pride in my job keeping people safe in Harbor East, and the tenants appreciate my work," Wheeler says.

Abacus released a statement on Tuesday refuting all aforementioned allegations made by the union.

Abacus provides full-time security officers assigned to the City with a wage of $25.00 per hour, more than 60% above Baltimore’s Living Wage, along with a comprehensive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance.



Abacus Corporation today responds to a strike notice issued by SEIU, which contains many inaccuracies and inflammatory mischaracterizations. Although the union’s tactics and claims are disappointing and factually wrong, Abacus will not allow the union to disrupt the service and safety provided to Baltimore City.



Abacus has served Baltimore for over 80 years because we prioritize our people and this city, not because a union mandated it. The claims made by SEIU are factually incorrect and meant to mislead the public. Nearly all our security team members are Baltimore City residents. This is not a contractor relationship; it is a long-term commitment to the community. Abacus takes care of these dedicated employees and plans to continue doing so.



Unfair Labor Practice Allegations



The charges filed by SEIU are allegations, not findings of fact. Abacus categorically denies any unlawful conduct, has cooperated fully with all regulatory processes, and is confident in the lawfulness of its employment practices. Characterizing pending charges as established violations is irresponsible and misleading.



Personnel Matters



Abacus respects employee privacy and does not disclose personal decision details. We strongly reject any claims that employment actions are influenced by union activity. All decisions are made in accordance with company policies and applicable laws.



Workplace Infrastructure



Abacus does not own or control the physical infrastructure at City-owned job sites. Issues such as fencing, security gates, cameras, and equipment are the responsibility of site owners. We communicate concerns as they arise to the appropriate City authorities on behalf of our officers.



Our Long-Term Commitment Remains Unchanged



Abacus will continue to deliver the highest standard of security service to Baltimore City, protect the employees who depend on us, and respond to any disruption swiftly and professionally. Our doors remain open to direct, good-faith dialogue with our employees — as they always have been.

Abacus Corporation

The security officer strike will take place at City Hall at 11:30am Thursday.