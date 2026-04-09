Baltimore security officers go on strike over complaints of workers being fired for trying to organize

BALTIMORE — Security officers across Baltimore are walking off the job and going on strike at sites all over the city.

Baltimore security officers go on strike over claims of fired workers Baltimore security officers go on strike over claims of fired workers

Union leaders say the move comes after a series of complaints, including claims some workers were fired for trying to organize.

The strike is impacting places like Harbor East, city buildings, and housing sites, where these officers say they are responsible for keeping people safe every day.

Local leaders showed up in support, saying this is about more than just pay.

“People don’t choose to go on strike—they go on strike because they have to… they depend on their wages,” says District 12 Councilman Jermaine Jones.

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